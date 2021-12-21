Multi-vehicle accident shut down I-40 westbound near US 64 in Davie County, at least 1 injured

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A multi-car wreck snagged traffic in Davie County.

Just after 5:30 a.m. a car stranded on I-40 westbound near US 64 in the roadway was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to troopers. The impact forced the disabled car into another lane, where it was hit by a second tractor-trailer.

This caused the second tractor-trailer to overturn on the shoulder and a person in the car to become pinned into the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the extent of their injuries are unknown, troopers tell us.

There was one lane open in the aftermath of this crash, but a second wreck occurred after a car rear-ended another car near the scene of the initial accident.

The roadway reopened just before 10 a.m.