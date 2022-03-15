TABACCOVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Samantha Rycoft could hardly contain her excitement about the proposed multi-use agricultural center that could be coming to Tobaccoville, a place she has called home for the last two decades.

“I think it’s a good idea. More people are doing things outside since the COVID. There’s got to be more for people to do. There has to be more to offer on this side of town,” she said.

Forsyth County officials are considering a new plan for an event center that would be built on nearly 200 acres of land the county owns.

The site would be accessed from Doral Drove and sits on what the county calls Rolling Hills Property.

“The place will grow even more. More business will come around. More stuff for kids. It’s a good thing,” said neighbor James Landing.

It’s a different tone from a few months ago when many neighbors in Clemmons spoke out against an event center inside Tanglewood Park.

Many felt the facility would increase traffic and negatively impact wildlife and the community.

“A lot of people spoke about how they are not in favor of it. We don’t want to put an event center where people don’t want to have it,” said Don Martin, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners vice-chairman.

The $5 million project would include a 50,000 square foot facility with an area for riding stables. parking and offices for staff.

“The purpose of this meeting is to see what people feel about it,” he said.

We spoke to neighbor Linda Davis after the first public information session wrapped up.

“I think there is interest and concern…about traffic and noise but also the interest that this project would preserve farmland and would certainly be…a better use of this space than industrial or business development,” Davis said.

The second of two public informational meetings will be held on March 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Village of Tobaccoville’s Alice Watts Tuttle Community Center.