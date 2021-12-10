Multimillion-dollar bonds for 2 California men charged with drug trafficking in Forsyth County, sheriff’s office says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities in Forsyth County have arrested two people on drug trafficking charges.

On Nov. 23, detectives were given information that indicated that a “Mexico-based drug trafficking organization” was distributing large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine within Forsyth County, according to a press release.

Detectives identified a 2015 Jeep Wrangler as a vehicle of interest. It was located and a traffic stop was initiated, leading to the discovery of two kilograms of cocaine, two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a kilogram of fentanyl.

Two people were arrested.

Juventino Sanches Castellanos, 39, of Fresno, California was charged with

felony trafficking cocaine by possession

felony trafficking cocaine by transport

felony trafficking heroin by possession

felony trafficking heroin by transport

felony trafficking methamphetamines by possession

felony trafficking methamphetamines by transport

felony maintaining a vehicle for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance

Castellanos received a $5,000,000.00 secured bond.

Alvaro Chavez Aguilar, 44, of Fresno, California was arrested and charged with

felony trafficking cocaine by possession

felony trafficking heroin by possession

felony trafficking methamphetamines by possession

Mr. Aguilar appeared before the Magistrate and received a $2,500,000.00 secured bond.

According to officials, the street value of the cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamines seized during the course of this investigation totals approximately $576,750.00.