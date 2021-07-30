1 dead after fiery crash with 3 vehicles; all lanes of I-40 near Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem shut down

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person died in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday that is delaying traffic on Interstate-40 in Winston-Salem, according to Forsyth County EMS.

Drivers are advised to use caution traveling in the area of I-40 near Thomasville Road, around the I-74/US-311 intersection.

All lanes of traffic were closed near mile marker 196 around 1:11 p.m. and are expected to reopen around 4:11 p.m.

There is a vehicle fire with this accident, and we’ll update on-air and online as more information becomes available.

