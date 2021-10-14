Mt. Tabor shooting suspect in court; school district focuses on healing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A month and a half after the deadly school shooting at Mount Tabor High School, the accused shooter will be back in court.

15-year-old Maurice Evans Jr. is expected for a bond hearing at 9:30 Thursday morning. Evans was indicted last month on a single count of open murder for the shooting of William Miller Jr.

He was given no bond, moved to superior court and charged as an adult.

As the court system moves forward, Mount Tabor is moving forward too, focusing on the emotional and mental health of everyone, as well as the safety of schools across the district.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district has proposed adding five social and emotional learning coaching for students and is in the process of adding more social workers, counselors and psychologists.

District leaders want parents to be a part of this conversation as well.

Two forums are being held for parents in the WS/FCS district on Thursday. One will be online at noon and another will be in-person at 6:30 p.m. at the Minnie Lee Davis Harris Community Center on 14th Street.