Mount Zion Baptist Church holds Christmas giveaway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro held its annual Christmas event on Sunday.
The event included a giveaway where money was donated to the community.
The giveaway included:
- $50K check to three different churches
- $25K check to Children’s Home Society
- 44 checks at $500 each for Greensboro church widows
- $18K check for student loans
- Two checks at $500 each for RDU church widows
- Three new cars
- 60 bikes
“To whom much is given, much is required, and much is expected,” said Brian Pierce, the senior pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church. “So we need to be able to help. But, at the same time, I do believe that as one of the leading churches in this area, it is also our responsibility to help be an example and invoke, if you will, the spirit of generosity.”