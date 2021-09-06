Mount Tabor students decorate school with hearts, banners to show ‘Spartan spirit’ ahead of return to school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mount Tabor High School students decorated the school with hearts and banners nearly a week after a student was shot and killed.

Students will return to school for classes on Tuesday.

A parent says students are making a heart for every locker.

Two seniors told FOX8 that they’ve always felt safe at school, and another student said they wanted to help show “Spartan spirit” by decorating the school.

On Wednesday, Mount Tabor student William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr. was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“My baby’s gone, he’s never coming back, that was my baby,” said Shannon Clark, Miller’s mother. “I’m going to miss that smile. I’m not going to see that smile anymore.”

Clark told FOX8 the pain is still fresh. She has not been able to sleep since the tragic shooting.

Clark is holding on to the memories of her 15-year-old son.

Pictures showed his smile and balloons were held to remember his spirit at a gathering in Quarry Park on Friday.

Clark said he woke up late on Wednesday, the morning of the shooting. She asked him to stay home, but he wanted to go to school.

“I tried to keep him home,” Clark said. “I told him ‘don’t go.’”

It would soon turn into her last memory of him.