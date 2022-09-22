SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Diane Felts, 63, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office shows as Ocean Lakes Campground on a Google Maps search.

Felts was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where she died at about 4:15 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

No other information was immediately available.