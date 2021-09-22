Mount Airy teen dies after being found in road with multiple gunshot wounds

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after a shooting.

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers were called to North Main Street in Mount Airy. Once in the area, officers found John Flores Martinez, 18, of Mount Airy, lying in the road at the corner of N. Main Street and Jones School Road.

Martinez had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away some time later.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information please contact the Mount Airy Police Department (336) 786-3535.