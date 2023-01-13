SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County EMS after suffering from a medical emergency the previous day.

Skyler died on Jan. 9.

The SCSO Criminal Investigative Division initiated an investigation into the death and has requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators learned Skyler died from abuse injuries by his parents, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Joseph Paul Wilson, 41, and Jodi Ann Wilson, 38, of Mount Airy, were arrested for the murder of Skyler Friday, deputies say.

Joseph and Jodi are being held at the Surry County Detention Center under no bond.

Other children in their custody have now been turned over to the Department of Social Services.

The investigation is ongoing.