MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested and charged after a person came to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Mount Airy Police Department says that on Monday they were called to a hospital about a gunshot victim, where they found a woman who had been shot in the ‘facial area.’

Corey Lee Christian Cain was identified as a suspect and taken into custody on Tuesday, with assistance from Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the NC SBI. He was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was given no bond.