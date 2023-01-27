MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people including a possible juvenile are wanted in connection to a crash at a daycare center, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

Investigators say they attempted to pull a car over on Wednesday afternoon and the driver refused to stop. While evading the pursuing officers, the driver crashed into a fence at Mount Airy South Street KinderCare on 401 S South Street at 1:52 p.m.

Police say that no children were on the playground at the daycare center at the time of the crash and that two people ran away from the car. One of the two suspects is believed to be a juvenile.

PC: Mount Airy PD

PC: Mount Airy PD

Listed below are the estimated damages to property at the daycare center:

$500 in damage to a parked vehicle that was struck

$300 in damage to a sign

$200 in damage to a pair of trash cans

$1,000 in damage to playground equipment that was struck

$2,000 in damage to the fence that was struck

Police are still searching for the two suspects.