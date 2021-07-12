Motorcyclist was stuck in the woods for 20 hours after crash until he could call for help

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The man was riding his motorcycle along Jarvis Miller Road in Asheboro. He lost control of his bike due to rain and ran off the road, hitting an embankment. He flew off the bike into the woods.

He was in the woods for nearly 20 hours until he was able to find his phone. He then called his mother, who found him in the woods and called 911 for help.

He was flown to the hospital. No word on his condition as of yet.

The motorcyclist is charged with driving without insurance, driving left of center, no inspection, using a borrowed license plate, driving with a revoked license, and driving with an unsafe tire.