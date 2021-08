WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one person dead in Wilkesboro.

Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, highway patrol investigated a crash on NC 18 in Wilkes County.

According to troopers, a motorcycle traveling north drove left of center while taking a sharp curve, colliding with a Toyota RAV4.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Troopers do not believe speeding or impairment were factors in the crash.