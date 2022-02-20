Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with Buick at US 29, Mendenhall Street in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Thomasville, according to police.

At 6:44 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Mendenhall Street and U.S. 29 north.

Police say a 37-year-old Thomasville man was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle north on Mendenhall Street while a 2017 Buick Regal was traveling north on U.S. 29. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Buick was not hurt.

Police say the crash is under investigation.