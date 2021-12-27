Motorcyclist dies after Christmas Day crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro on Christmas night, according to police.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Coliseum Boulevard.

Police say 28-year-old Terrell Crudup was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Freeman Mill Road, towards Coliseum Boulevard, while a Cadillac Escalade was heading south on Freeman Mill Road.

As the Cadillac was turning onto Coliseum Boulevard, police say Crudup ran a red light and crashed.

The driver of the Escalade was hurt, and Crudup was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police continue to investigate.