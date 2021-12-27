Motorcyclist dies after Christmas Day crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro on Christmas night, according to police.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Coliseum Boulevard.

Police say 28-year-old Terrell Crudup was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Freeman Mill Road, towards Coliseum Boulevard, while a Cadillac Escalade was heading south on Freeman Mill Road.

As the Cadillac was turning onto Coliseum Boulevard, police say Crudup ran a red light and crashed.

The driver of the Escalade was hurt, and Crudup was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter