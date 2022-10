LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after crashing his motorcycle in Lexington.

Lexington police say that on Sunday an officer attempted to stop a motorcycle speeding on South Main Street. The motorcycle did not stop at a red light on Second Avenue and hit a vehicle going through the intersection.

The rider, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.