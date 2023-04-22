KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Kernersville Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Friday.

On Friday, officers came to the 500 block of Hopkins Road after getting a report of a crash involving a tree in the roadway, a motorcycle and an SUV.

Investigators say that a passenger on the motorcycle, Susan Settlemeyer Edwards, of Kernersville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Hopkins Road was shut down for around 5 hours while officers investigated the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MPO A Harmel with KPD.