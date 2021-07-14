Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence call for Greensboro city leaders to help curb gun violence

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence is calling city leaders for help in adding programs that get kids off the streets and away from guns.

The latest shooting over the weekend at a nightclub in Greensboro prompted men in the community to join the Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence group to call for a change in how city leaders handle gun violence.

Arthur Durham is one of the co-organizers and said the event Tuesday gathered local business owners who help get kids off the streets and on the right path away from violence.

“What we wanted to do is just what we call a shooting response, so people can see that things can happen down here, so why not just reach out to individuals who are already doing this type of work,” Durham said.

Denise Crawford is a mother who lost her son Brandon in 2020 to gun violence. She said the senseless killings impact more than just the person being gunned down and the person pulling the trigger.

“Put the guns down, put the guns down, because after you’ve killed that person, it’s not only affecting them, it affects a whole family,” Crawford said.

The two groups will continue to meet and call city leaders for help to curb the killings around Greensboro.

Crawford and other mothers invite anyone to join Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence to help cope with the loss from violence and help fight gun violence in the city.