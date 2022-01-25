Mother speaks out after shots fired into High Point apartment complex

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors in one High Point community had to flee their apartment complex in fear after multiple rounds were shot into the wrong home on Sunday.

The shooting happened at the Avondale Trace Apartments on West Wendover.

One mother who had to hide underneath her bed with her two toddlers as bullets sprayed into her home said she’s refusing to sleep there for even one more night.

While no one was physically injured, the mother who does not want to be identified said it has messed with her mind.

She has a two-week-old and a two-year-old she must protect. Right now, they’re staying with family members elsewhere as she looks for another housing option.

On Sunday around 11:50 p.m., multiple bullets hit the apartment building on West Wendover.

“You could smell it (gunsmoke). It was super smoky throughout the house because of it just happening,” she explained.

It was almost midnight, and she was fast asleep in her bedroom with her two-year-old and two-week-old son when someone started firing bullets into their home.

“I had to legit roll out of the bed with my newborn on my chest, and I grab my other son and put him under the bed with me,” she said.

They hid underneath that bed for the better part of five minutes.

“If I hadn’t been in my bedroom, we probably wouldn’t be speaking here today,” she told FOX8.

The sound of those bullets still echoes in her mind.

“In the living room, I think the police counted about nine shots. I don’t know how many they counted in my son’s room,” she said.

While she’s thankful she and her family are physically unharmed, her invisible wounds have her saying she has no plans of returning to this apartment.

“I work super hard…to get more space for my kids and to give them a better quality of life, and this is what I’ve done for someone to come and just basically take it away…I don’t want to stay there anymore. It’s just frustrating,” she said.

She believes it was a targeted shooting but whoever did it had the wrong target.

“They had intentions on hurting someone,” the mom said.

Now, she’s working with management at her apartment to find a new home for her family. Another neighbor at the complex had her car shot at while another had their home shot into.

They are not staying at the apartments either because their security has also been shaken.

High Point police say they are actively working on the case but do not have any new leads they are willing to share with the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD or Crimestoppers.