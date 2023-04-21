ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and grandmother have been charged with child abuse.

According to Eden police, on April 18 officers responded to a home at the request of Rockingham County EMS, which was asking for assistance with an unconscious 10-month-old girl.

The child was taken to the hospital and then she was transferred for further treatment, remaining in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable” condition for 24 hours, and is currently still being treated.

Linda Michelle Peet (Eden Police Department) Athena Ashley Lynn Peet (Eden Police Department)

On Thursday, after police investigated, they charged the child’s mother, Athena Ashley Lynn Peet, 32, and grandmother, Linda Michelle Peet, 55, with felony child abuse inflicting serious injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Kenyi or Detective Stoneman at (336) 623-9755. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.