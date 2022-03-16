MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — A grieving family is waiting for word about a woman and her little girl who have not been seen since a devastating fire in Madison on Wednesday morning.

They tell FOX8 they don’t believe the 4-year-old girl Serenity and her mother Dawn made it out of the fire.

At least 10 fire trucks lined a quarter-mile span of the 200 block of Madison Beach Road Wednesday around 7:00 a.m.

The damage was so bad, firefighters weren’t able to go inside the home Wednesday to search for the little girl and her mother.

“Right now, we’re trying to make the structure safe before investigators can go in and do a complete search,” Madison Fire Chief Jim Ritchey said.

Our crews on the scene saw the little girl’s dad, Richard Gibson.

He was covered in soot and standing outside the remains of his home with his mother.

They were too devastated to speak with us on camera but told FOX8 they believe the fire started in the living room.

They say Gibson, his wife, his daughter and sister-in-law were all inside at the time of the fire.

His sister-in-law April White told him about the fire once she saw the flames. She was later taken to the hospital to be treated for severe burns.

After Richard was alerted, family members say he screamed to his wife and daughter to get out.

His mother says before leaving the home he tried to clear a path for his family but was unsuccessful.

Fire officials are still working to learn the cause of the fire. We are told it could take a few days.

Meanwhile, Gibson says he and his daughter were working on a car the day before.

He says it’s hard to process losing his whole world.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and expenses.