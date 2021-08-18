Mother and son taken to hospital after house fire in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County community was shaken after a house fire on Old Coleridge Road on Wednesday.

Crews closed a section of the road, east of Asheboro, for several hours while they battled the blaze.

Randolph County Fire Marshal Erik Beard told FOX8 a mother and son were inside the house when the fire started around 2:12 p.m Wednesday afternoon.

“Please hurry my house is going to end up in flames,” said a 911 caller from the residence. “I need somebody to come put it out before I lose my house.”

The 911 caller said everyone was out of the house, but the pets.

“The person that called in just told us a fire had started in the house,” said Jared Byrd, the deputy director of Randolph County Emergency Services. “They had tried to put it out.”

Within minutes five fire crews, including Siler City, Franklinville, East Side, Coleridge-Erect and Staley, were at the house. Dozens of firefighters worked to tackle the blaze. They told FOX8 the flames were shooting out of the roof.

Neighbors like Domingo Espinao stood by hoping no one was hurt.

“It was so quick, we just saw the smoke then right after it was a whole bunch of firefighters and ambulances in the street,” he said. “I know anything could happen, so it’s like I’m scared to leave my family alone.”

Two ambulances rushed the mother and son to a nearby elementary school parking lot. Bryd said they were flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries including smoke halation.

Tommy Bray said he saw all it happen right out his window.

“I saw them taking them out and putting them in the helicopter and leaving,” Bray said. “I hate it for them, I really truly do.”

For Espinao, the sight of the charred house had him holding his kids tighter.

“I was so scared because how easy a house can get on fire and you don’t know,” he said. “I’ve got all my kids, I’ve got all my family home.”

Some EMTs stayed to check on the firefighters. Byrd said it’s a need this time of year as crews battle the heat from the flames and the sun.

“Being as hot as it is, you don’t last long wearing all that turnout gear in a fire,” Byrd said. “You just have a couple of minutes to do what you can before you’re exhausted and then you have to move somebody else in your place.”

The Randolph County Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.