(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look.

When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was that many of the five-star restaurants in the area had only a handful of reviews. It’s pretty easy to get five stars when you’ve only got 10 reviews.

What’s a bit more challenging is getting the kind of attention you need to become an area’s most-reviewed restaurant. While having the most reviews doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best, it does tell you that it’s among the most visited restaurants in town. It’s a place with local fame and has become a key part of the local culinary conversation.

Without further ado, here are the #1 most-reviewed restaurants in the Triad’s 10 biggest cities: Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, Thomasville, Asheboro, Kernersville, Clemmons, Lexington and Eden.

Greensboro

Hops Burger Bar

2419 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro

2138 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro

1447 reviews — 4.5 stars

Burgers | Beer Bar | American (New)

Hops is a fantastic place to have burgers, or appetizers, or drinks! We sat at the bar and received excellent service. It was fun watching the bartenders make everyone’s drinks! Yelp review

Winston-Salem

Sweet Potatoes

607 North Trade Street, Winston-Salem

800 reviews — 4.5 stars

Southern | Soul Food

Our Brunch was beyond perfect! We have taken friends back here many times since our first visit! We prefer to sit outside for Brunch. The city is not too hot during that time of the morning! Yelp review

High Point

The Penny Path Cafe & Crepe Shop

104 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point

300 reviews — 4.5 stars

Cafes | Creperies

I’ve passed this place many times and had no idea it even existed. It was cool to watch her make the fresh crepe right in front of use. It was DELICIOUS. The crepes are big and mine was covered with big juicy berries. I swear I ate it too fast. The staff were sweet, we will be back. Yelp review

Burlington

Zack’s Hot Dogs

201 W. Davis Street, Burlington

133 reviews — 4 stars

Hot Dogs | American (Traditional) | Breakfast & Brunch

Zacks is a pure classic that deserves all the love it gets. First of all, its family owned. Second of all, their cheese fries are AMAZING! Best cheese fries in Burlington probably. Third of all, its not just the cheese fries, the entire menu is great! Juicy, perfectly cooked hamburgers, fries cooked to perfection, and hotdogs to die for! I would 100% recommend Zacks to anyone in Burlington thats hungry!! Yelp review

Thomasville

Granny’s Donuts & Sandwiches

704 Randolph Street, Thomasville

56 reviews — 4.5 stars

Donuts | Sandwiches

Granny’s is literally a historic landmark at this point here in our small town of Thomasville! Some of the best pastries in all of NC in my opinion! There’s a reason to why Granny’s has been in business since before I was ever born! Amazing & friendly staff & your kids will loves all the sweets guaranteed! Yelp review

Asheboro

The Table

139 S. Church Street, Asheboro

288 reviews — 4.5 stars

Breakfast & Brunch | Coffee & Tea | Desserts

This place!!!! Sooooo adorable the cutest little bakery and restaurant. The food was so fresh.. the pastries so aesthetically pleasing, warm, fresh, and expertly handmade and crafted. I went once and have been back twice already! Yelp review

Kernersville

J Peppers Southern Grille

841 Old Winston Road STE 96, Kernersville

244 reviews — 3.5 stars

Southern | American (Traditional) | Sandwiches

J Peppers is one of those hidden gems. It’s a bit hidden stashed back behind the main road businesses. It’s worth seeking out! We love this spot for brunch. They always have good specials and a fun tasty menu. The beer selection is surprisingly good. Yelp review

Clemmons

2520 Tavern

2520 Lewisville Clemmons Road., Clemmons

142 reviews — 4 stars

American (News) | Seafood

The food here is consistently delicious, from appetizers to all the main entrees. I have never had bad service here in many trips and we have gone with anywhere from 2 to 12 people. Each time I have made a reservation my table has been waiting. The prices are very good for the quality of food. Yelp review

Lexington

Lexington Barbecue

100 Smokehouse Lane, Lexington

545 reviews — 4 stars

Barbecue

I’ve never been a fan of vinegar-based barbecue. This place changed my mind. Majorly. Since eating there the first time, I’ve stopped on three different occassions to pick up a couple of pounds to go. And now that I’m moving to Lexington (and it’s only 2-3 miles from my house!), I’ll probably be yet another of their regular customers. Yelp review

Eden

El Parral Mexican Restaurant

734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden

53 reviews — 4 stars

Mexican

Outstanding!!!! The service is excellent as soon as you walk in. … The place is huge so don’t be fooled by how it looks on the outside. From the dinning area, party rooms, bar, two more dinning areas in the back with one being outdoors!!! Wow!! The food was not only delicious but was brought to us very quickly with not much of a wait. It’s a must stop to eat kinda place!!!! Yelp review