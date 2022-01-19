Most Guilford County schools will be learning remote on Thursday, all schools remote on Friday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Most Guilford County schools will be on remote learning Thursday, and all schools will be learning remote on Friday, according to Guilford County Schools.

The nine early and middle colleges that are on college campuses will stay open Thursday unless those colleges make the decision to close.

The school system released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Due to the number of secondary roads that have not yet been cleared, most GCS schools will be remote on Thursday, January 20. Students should log into Canvas to find information about schedules for live instruction. Students who need to pick up devices or related materials may come by their schools on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The nine early and middle colleges that are located on college campuses will remain open, unless those colleges opt to close. Due to the expected storm on Friday, all schools will be remote on Friday, January 21. All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are cancelled for Thursday and Friday.”