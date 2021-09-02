Morgue trailer set up at Alamance County hospital after outbreak at funeral home

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A medical center has brought in extra space for their morgue after a COVID-19 outbreak at a funeral home.

The morgue trailer is set up at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

According to representatives, this is not due to an excessive amount of COVID-19 deaths, but rather an outbreak.

A funeral home in the area is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, which impacts the timely pickup of bodies from the morgue.

In anticipation of these delays, the hospital brought in the extra storage space just in case.