WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a busy weekend as police and hospitals dealt with the aftermath of Independence Day celebrations.

Cone Health reported that a child was brought to the Cone Health Children’s Emergency Department because of fireworks. The child was treated and released a short time later.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said the hospital received 13 calls about fireworks-related injuries throughout the holiday weekend. A few of the patients were seen in the Emergency Department.

“Major fireworks events are rare, but they do happen,” a spokesperson with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said in a statement. “These injuries are typically are associated with mortar fireworks or M80s.”

Fireworks also led to many calls to 911 over the holiday weekend as some reported people using illegal fireworks or hearing sounds similar to gunshots.

Winston-Salem police say they responded to 85 calls regarding fireworks, but it was unclear if the sounds may have been gunshots. High Point police say they received five calls.

In North Carolina, it’s legal to use wire sparklers, snake and glow worms, smoke devices, party poppers, string poppers and snappers/drop pops, according to North Carolina General Statute. You can also use the kind of fireworks that “emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling or crackling effect when burning.”

It’s illegal, however, to use fireworks that detonate, explode, spin, propel themselves through the air, contain more than 75 grams of chemical compound per tube or contain more than a total of 200 grams if multiple tubes are used.