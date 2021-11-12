More than 50 arrested, 600 pounds of cocaine and millions of dollars seized in multi-year Alamance County investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 50 people have been arrested in Alamance County and surrounding areas as part of “Operation Bottom to Top” — a joint investigation between 2019 and 2021 involving local, state, and federal agencies, according to a news release from the North Carolina SBI.

Throughout 2019 and 2020, gang-related violent crime rose dramatically in Burlington and throughout Alamance County.  

During the course of the operation, 602 pounds of cocaine, 136 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 2.2 pounds of heroin, $3.74 million in U.S. currency, and 22 firearms were seized.

The operation also helped to solve multiple shootings and homicides.

Fifty-three people were arrested and 10 additional people are wanted in connection with the operation.

For a full list of those arrested and wanted, click here.

