WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Animal advocacy group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling for an investigation after thousands of chickens reportedly died in an overturned trailer.

On Monday, PETA issued a statement claiming that about 3,200 chickens died when a trailer at Tyson Foods in Wilkesboro crashed and overturned.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 1, according to a public U.S. Department of Agriculture report. A trailer with about 4,200 birds inside overturned in the driveway between the holding shed and the cage dump area. The report says about 3,177 birds died due to the impact, cages being flipped by a forklift or suffocation. The trailer was on its side for about an hour and a half.

“Thousands of chickens experienced terrifying deaths in a trailer crash and its aftermath, and those who didn’t die immediately were trapped and suffered for up to an hour and a half,” said PETA Vice President Daniel Paden. “PETA is calling for a criminal investigation into the horrific fates of these birds and urges anyone disturbed by this incident to go vegan.”

PETA’s full letter to District Attorney Tom Horner is included below.

Dear Mr. Horner: I’m writing to request that your office (and a local law-enforcement agency, as you deem appropriate) investigate and file applicable criminal charges against the individuals responsible for killing nearly 3,200 chickens in a trailer crash and its aftermath at the Tyson Foods Inc. slaughterhouse located at 704 Factory St. in Wilkesboro. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) documented the incident in the attached report, which the agency just made available to the public. According to the report, on July 1, 2022, an FSIS inspector “observed a trailer that had overturned … with approximately 4,200 birds in it.” The inspector determined that approximately 3,177 chickens died on impact and that it took Tyson personnel 90 minutes to right the trailer. Birds died slowly of suffocation, while others were killed when Tyson staff were “flipping cages from [the] truck via forklift and … crushing the chickens under the cages.” This conduct does not represent the otherwise-exempt “activities conducted for the primary purpose of providing food for human … consumption” and thus may violate N.C.G.S. § 14-360. Please note that FSIS’ simple report on the matter carries no criminal or civil penalties and doesn’t preempt criminal liability under state law for cruelty to animals. Thank you for your time and consideration and for the important work that you do. Sincerely, Daniel Paden Vice President of Evidence Analysis