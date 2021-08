DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 30 inmates and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Davidson County Detention Center.

The tests have been over the past two weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say it is up to the district attorney’s office to decide whether inmates should be released because of the outbreak.

They say they are taking precautions to stop the virus from spreading and following guidance from the Davidson County Health Department.