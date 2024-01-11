HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re only just drying out from Tuesday’s massive storm, get ready for another soaked day.

While you’ll wake up to clear skies on Friday, clouds will roll in and showers will probably start after lunchtime. As the day continues on, these showers will grow widespread and the chance for a thunderstorm will increase through the evening hours.

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that the Storm Prediction Center has the Triad, south and east in a “Level 2” or “Slight Risk” for severe weather. We won’t get as much rain as we got on Tuesday, but there is still a chance of damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Tuesday’s storm brought heavy rain across the Piedmont Triad, flooding people’s homes and washing away parts of roads in every corner of the viewing area. Friday’s forecast isn’t looking nearly as severe, but keep those umbrellas handy and be mindful of any areas that are still saturated from previous rain.