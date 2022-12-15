RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina drivers may notice more law enforcement on the road as the state kicks off its highway safety program’s largest annual impaired driving campaign.

From Dec. 13 through Jan. 2, law enforcement will be cracking down in an effort to curb impaired driving as part of the statewide push dubbed “Booze It & Lose It,” centered around the holidays.

The campaign heralds an increase in patrols on highways, but it also focuses on making sure North Carolinians know of the impact of impaired driving. According to the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, which leads the “Booze It & Lose It” campaign, 432 people have died in alcohol- or drug-related crashes so far in 2022 in North Carolina alone. That number was 503 in 2021, 500 in 2020, 403 in 2019 and 463 in 2018.

“If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time, or a revoked license.”