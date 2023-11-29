GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The number of car crashes involving animals is on the rise in the Triad.

Guilford County ranks third with 1,849 crashes in 2022, and Rockingham is right behind with 1,739. Forsyth, Rockingham and Davidson Counties also made the top 20.

It’s a number that people behind the wheel are noticing.

“I screamed like I was in a horror film. It was awful … I was too scared to stop. I didn’t know what to do,” Jean-Marie Buckley said.

She was driving home from a musical rehearsal in Rockingham County.

“I’ve seen [deer] on the side but never had any in the road … I didn’t even see this one,” Buckley said.

A deer hit the side of her car, denting the front area and leaving some fur behind.

“The next night when I was coming home, and I saw it on the side of the road, it was heartbreaking,” Buckley said.

Deer carcasses and other animal parts on the road are more common this time of year with the time change.

“It usually isn’t too much of a problem in the spring and summer, but it puts them in an unfortunate position with human driving habits this time of year,” said Bret Ladrie with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Buckley says she counted 25 dead deer on the side of Interstate-85 during a recent trip from the Triad to Atlanta.

The issue could also stem from where we live. The last time NC wildlife officials conducted a deer density study was in 2020.

At that time, five Triad counties had more than 50 deer per square mile. There were no counties at the NCWRC’s ideal level of 21 to 30 per square mile.

The way we grow could also be impacting us.

“More new roads, more subdivisions, more people moving to those areas. Guilford County is one of our larger municipal areas, so we would expect a lot of people on the roads and a lot of people moving to Guilford County,” Ladrie said.

Buckley is planning to purchase some deer whistles to help her avoid the animals. Until then, she has a simple strategy she’s used since the accident.

“If you see a deer on the side of the road, and it’s possibly in your path, I would honk your horn and try to spook it to go in the other direction,” Buckley said.