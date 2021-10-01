Moped driver killed in crash on Union Ridge Road in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a crash in Alamance County on Friday morning, according to a news release from North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 6:51 a.m., troopers were called to Union Ridge Road, north of Burlington, on a report of a crash.

Troopers said 27-year-old Tessa Lila Cress, of Burlington, was headed south on Union Ridge Road on a moped when a Chevrolet truck made a left turn across the centerline of the road and into the path of the moped.

Cress died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

At this time, failure to yield is the primary contributing factor, troopers said.

No charges have been announced.