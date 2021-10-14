Moped driver killed in crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A moped driver was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Lexington police.

Officers were called to U.S. 64 West at Forest Hill Road around 7 p.m. on a report of a crash.

At the scene, officers found 67-year-old Jerry Dallas McKinney, of Lexington, lying on the ground.

Davidson County EMS tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Police said McKinney was headed north on Forest Hill Road and failed to stop for a red light at U.S. 64, where he ran into the side of an SUV.

Lexington police are still investigation the crash and ask anyone with information on it to call (336) 243-3302.