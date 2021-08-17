Montgomery County officer dies at scene of house fire

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer died at the scene of a house fire in Montgomery County on Saturday, according to a Mount Gilead Police Department news release.

Around midnight, the Mount Gilead Fire Department and officers were sent to a house fire on Northview Road.

When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Craig Cloninger, 38, an officer with the MGPD, suffered a medical emergency while on scene.

He was unconscious, and EMS began life-saving measures. Cloninger was then taken to the hospital where he died.

The MGPD says Cloninger was married and had two daughters.

He began his career in 2002 with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and later with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“The death of an officer is a tragic event. It touches the hearts and emotions of everyone, not only in the department but the community as a whole. When it involves someone as young as Craig, who has children, it is even more difficult. We will miss him tremendously as he was an integral part of the Mount Gilead Police Department Team,” said Chief Pat Preslar.

As the investigation continued at the scene of the fire, a body was discovered inside the home.

The MGPD asks the community for prayers and support for Cloninger, his family, the police department and the family of the person who died in the house fire.