HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the last 10 days, monkeypox has spread to several more North Carolina Counties.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has provided data on how many cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the state so far, along with other essential resources in order to combat the spread of the painful disease.

See how far the monkeypox has spread in North Carolina from Aug. 8 to Aug. 18. Between the two maps, the state changed how it identifies the levels of spread. In the before image, yellow means 1-2 cases, orange means 3-14 and red means 15 or more. In the after image, yellow means 1-2 cases, orange means 3-10, red means 11-24 and black means 25 or more.

North Carolina’s first case was identified on June 23, 2022, and as of Aug. 18, there are 198 cases, up from 131 on Aug. 11.

In the Piedmont Triad, since our Aug. 11 report, the state is now reporting at least three cases in Forsyth County, at least one in Alamance County and at least one in Davie County, in addition to the counties previously reported with at least one: Caswell, Davidson, Randolph and Montgomery counties. Guilford County’s total has gone from at least three cases to at least 11.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a virus that causes flu-like symptoms and a painful rash. It's in the same family of illnesses as smallpox, though it's not nearly as severe as smallpox. It is considered a "zoonotic" disease, meaning it's a disease that can spread from animals to human beings. Despite the name, the primary vector of monkeypox transmission is rodents, but non-human primates transmit it as well.

Monkeypox usually lasts two to four weeks, according to the WHO.

The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days, with the first part of the illness characterized by fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue and muscle aches. The rash comes in within a few days of the fever, with the blisters concentrated on the face and the extremities.

Children and those with underlying immune deficiencies can have more severe symptoms from monkeypox.

Complications of monkeypox can include secondary infections, sepsis, encephalitis, and eye infections.

Fatality is between three and six percent.

How is it spread?

Monkeypox can be spread to anyone through close contact. Primarily this is through direct skin-to-skin contact with someone who has been infected with monkeypox, but contact with items that have been used by someone who is infected or prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets can also spread it.

Currently, the spread of monkeypox in the United States is primarily impacting gay and bisexual men. However, despite this current concentration, monkeypox is not exclusively spread through sexual contact and is not exclusive to the gay community.

Where can I get tested?

You can contact your primary care provider or local health department for testing information, the DHHS says.

"There is no shortage of testing supplies," according to the DHHS website. "Samples must be collected by a health care professional, and they must follow a specific procedure to collect a good sample for testing. NCDHHS recommends providers test any patient with a suspicious lesion or sore."

Where can I get vaccinated?

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has provided a list of health departments in North Carolina that can provide vaccinations to people who are eligible.