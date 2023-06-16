GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Commission amended its proposed budget and Guilford County Schools will get an additional 15 million dollars to support its classified employees.

The commission passed its 2024 budget 8-1 Thursday night with only Commissioner James Upchurch voting against it.

It is still $85 million short of what Guilford County Schools asked for, but it was stated that the commission and the school system came together to discuss the most urgent needs and at the top of the list was more money for classified employees.

Classified employees are bus drivers, data managers and school lunch workers — many had come before the county commission in the past month asking for help.

“You’ve heard stories from our lowest-paid workers in Guilford County Schools and how underfunding has impacted their lives,” said Kenya Donaldson, president of the Guilford County Association of Educators.

Some workers told commissioners they have to rely on government assistance to get by on their wages, prompting the commission to act.

“Your vote tonight will transform lives,” Donaldson told the commission.

GCS superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley also advocated for classified employees one final time.

“With your help, we will be able to implement 40 percent of our new compensation model to align classified pay ranges with the current labor market,” said Oakley.

The compromise means no additional money for teachers this year, but Superintendent Oakley will ask the school board for a bonus.

“I am recommending to our school board next week that we provide a $1,000 retention bonus to teachers and certified staff across the district using covid-19 funds,” said Oakley.

The commission’s decision to add 15.4 million to the budget brings its total contribution to Guilford County Schools to more than $394 million dollars.

The two entities promised to work together and identify any new pressing needs next fiscal year.

The allocation to GCS represents half of the county’s overall budget.

The county and the school district also released statements.

“In addition to the funding for classified staff, this budget continues the County’s support of the $2 billion in voter-approved bonds for better schools, as well as maintaining current investments in our teachers and other team members,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Melvin “Skip” Alston. “This funding responsibility is not solely on the shoulders of the County taxpayers. Our local municipalities and state partners must also step up to support our county public school system. Tonight, our board presented a resolution imploring the North Carolina General Assembly to prioritize fully funding our public schools. This request is consistent with the state’s commitment to maintain its economic competitiveness and high national ranking as the number one state for business, by joining with us to help fund a well-educated workforce capable of filling the jobs available today and prepared for the ones created tomorrow. Together, by making significant investments to maximize the effectiveness of early childhood education in our county, we guarantee the commitment to our most precious resource and solidify our resolve to attract businesses to our area that will lead to the creation of economic prosperity for residents throughout Guilford County.”

“We are grateful to the Guilford County Commissioners for their support of public schools. Time and time again, they have demonstrated a deep commitment to making Guilford County Schools the best school district to learn, work and grow,” said Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley.