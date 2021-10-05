Mom thanks officers for bringing baby home after car stolen with baby inside in Greensboro

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point mother thanked the Greensboro and High Point police officers who helped bring her 11-month-old baby home safely early Tuesday morning.

She said just before 9 p.m., she pulled her Chevrolet Malibu into the Great Stops on West Market Street.

Greensboro police confirmed the car was running and unlocked when someone stole the vehicle, with 11-month-old Azlazial Ritter still inside.

“Each hour that would go by on the clock I’m like, oh God, oh God, just please bring my baby, please bring my baby, I don’t even care about the car, just bring my baby,” the mother said.

Around 3:15 a.m. the stolen vehicle and Azlazial were located. Officials say the car and child were found near the Laurel Bluff area in High Point. Police say the engine was still on and one of the doors was open.

“When they found him he was sleeping, safe, peacefully, so I’m glad they didn’t do nothing to him or the car,” the baby’s mother said Tuesday. “It was nobody but God.”

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who jumped into action to bring the baby home, including bystanders who tried to follow the car.

“I want to thank them as well, as all the officers and every hand on deck for searching and not stopping until they found him, like I want to thank everybody.”

The child’s mother vowed to never make the same mistake again.

“I’m never leaving the keys, or him in there ever again ever again, I heard stories and stuff before, I’ve seen stories, I would’ve never thought it would happen to me,” she said.

The Greensboro Police Department is looking for three people.

Police believe one person got in the stolen car, one person was believed to be following in a black Nissan, and a third person was reportedly in the Nissan.

One suspect was described as a 17- to 20-year-old male, 5’8” to 6′, wearing a blue camouflage jacket, gray pants and sandals with white socks.

“You’re going to end up in a bad situation, you’re going to end up in jail. That’s not how you want to spend the rest of your life,” the child’s mother said of the suspects.