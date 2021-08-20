Mohawk Industries expands, brings more jobs to the Piedmont Triad

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Exciting progress as a business expands and brings new opportunities to the Piedmont Triad!

Mohawk Industries is bringing 50 new jobs with their new expanded manufacturing area in Thomasville!

The company is looking for a variety of applicants to fill a variety of new positions with differing experience levels.

This is an exciting milestone for Mohawk Industries. There will be a hiring event on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at their location on Cloniger Drive. Job offers could even be made on the spot!

