BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A new pizza joint is coming to Burlington.

On Monday, MOD Pizza will officially open at 2760 S. Church Street in the Church Street Commons. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Renderings of MOD Pizza in Burlington (Courtesy of MOD Pizza) Renderings of MOD Pizza in Burlington (Courtesy of MOD Pizza)

Pizzas and salads are made on-demand in front of you, and toppings are free. The company offers more than 40 toppings, eight finishing sauces and eight dressings.

If you’re familiar with Pieology in Greensboro, the concept is similar. MOD Pizza, however, touts itself as the “pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category” and first opened in 2008, three years before Pieology launched in 2011. The MOD Pizza brand has since grown to more than 520 stories across 29 states and Canada.

The first 50 customers to visit the shop on Monday will get a free “MOD-size” pizza. “MOD-size” is MOD Pizza’s term for its 11-inch pizza. The chain also sells pizzas in Mini-size, 6 inches, and MEGA-size, 11 inches with a thick crust.

Any guests that sign up for MOD Rewards through Nov. 24 will get a free MOD-size pizza on their next visit.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant is celebrating the opening with “Bridge Day,” a MOD Pizza tradition for all new locations. During Bridge Day, purchases are 50% off, and all proceeds from Bridge Day go to MOD’s Bridge Fund. This fund helps to support “the MOD Squad” in times of emergency, such as “natural disasters, hardship or major life-altering unforeseen circumstance,” according to the MOD Pizza website.

For more information, visit the MOD Pizza website.