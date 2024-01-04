MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was already facing multiple sex crime charges has been charged again.

According to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office Nathaniel Lee Hamm, 32, was arrested on Dec. 28. 2023 on warrants for 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was given a $50,000 bond.

This comes after Hamm was already facing over a dozen charges. The sheriff’s office says that on Sept. 25, 2023, investigators were told that Hamm was having an “inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Deputies spoke with the victim and then met with Hamm on Oct. 24, 2023, who surrendered an electronic device to investigators.

They developed probable cause that Hamm had more electronics with illegal content and a search warrant was executed on his Mocksville home, where multiple digital devices were found in hidden locations.

On Oct. 25, 2023, Hamm was charged with indecent liberties with a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was also charged with several marijuana-related offenses two days later.

Then on Dec. 8, 2023, Hamm was charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators “reviewed several devices” they seized during the search of Hamm’s home.

These additional charges are not related to the original victim.

The case is still currently under investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 751-6238 or sheriff@dcsonc.com.