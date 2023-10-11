MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mocksville man faces 20 charges after a camera was found in the bathroom of a restaurant in Davie County, according to a Davie Count Sheriff’s Office news release.

on Wednesday, deputies with the DCSO and a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a home on Whitney Road in Mocksville.

DCSO officials received multiple tips through the State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the tips established enough probable cause to apply for a search warrant related to child exploitation.

Deputies seized four digital devices from the home related to the exploitation tips.

At the home, probable cause was discovered on an electronic device that led deputies to a a restaurant, and an additional search warrant was served.

During a search of the restaurant, a concealed camera was discovered in the women’s restroom.

The DCSO is continuing to review the data on the seized devices at this time, and detectives will be attempting to identify women who may have been recorded in the restroom.

Luigi Carciati, 47, of Mocksville, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Carciati is in the Davie County Detention Center under a 500,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.