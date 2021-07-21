Missing teen’s car found burned at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for a missing teen whose car was found burned at an apartment complex.

Alan Aidan Tran, 19, was last seen at his residence in Greensboro on Monday around 2 p.m.

Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said Tran’s car was found burned at Timbercreek Apartments off Glendale Drive.

The car was still on fire when officers found it after midnight on Tuesday.

At this point, Glenn said this is just a missing person investigation.

Tran did not live at Timbercreek Apartments.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

