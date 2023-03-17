RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man reported missing from Thomasville was found after a car was spotted partially submerged in a creek.

At about 10:30 a.m., the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported seeing a gray Nissan upside down in Caraway Creek, off Caraway Mountain Road.

The sheriff’s office responded and identified the car as belonging to Steven Paul Soles, 36, who had been reported missing from Thomasville. The victim inside the car was confirmed to be Soles and Thomasville Police Department was notified.

Ash-Rand Rescue, Westside Fire Department and Randolph County Emergency Management all responded to the scene along with Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.