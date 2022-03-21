WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — You will find mom and pop shops, plenty of restaurants and lots of railroad tracks in Walkertown.

Now one of the first ice cream shops is open.

“We have a good product. We sell Hershey’s Premium Ice Cream. I think it’s one of the best around, and my husband and I have been a great team,” Rana Arafa said.

At Miso’s Ice Cream, you can get cups, cones and milkshakes made to order.

On March 4, Rana and her husband opened their second store on Reidsville Road in Walkertown.

Their first one is on North Main Street in High Point.

“Never in a million years did I imagine we would do that well and be able to open a second location,” Rana said.

Two months after they opened the Guilford County story in 2015, COVID forced them to close.

“We closed our business. He (husband) got laid off. We had no income. We just had to make it work and came up with a plan,” Rana said.

The plan was to churn up business by taking their flavors to local neighborhoods.

“We have about ten flavors we sell on there…we take our cups and cones, and we just go around neighborhoods,” Rana said.

They survived going mobile and saw sweet success in High Point. That’s what had them going in search of another sweet spot.

“We did our research and found out Walkertown has no ice cream around,” Rana said.

Now customers can stop in and choose from 73 flavors and pick a specialty shake or a waffle bowl dipped in chocolate.

“We are very excited to be part of this community,” Rana said.

One of their most popular flavors is Cookies and Cream.

Soon there will be a Sunday scoop deal. It will cost you one dollar for one scoop in a cone or cup.

Miso’s also has smoothies and stuffed waffle bowls.

The locations in High Point and Walkertown are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The owners have a goal of opening a new location every year.