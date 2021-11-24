‘Miracle baby’: Greensboro woman becomes mom at 50

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman became a first-time mom at the age of 50.

It’s an age where giving birth is not always possible.

Susie Troxler giggled as she held her almost two-month-old baby, Lily Troxler.

“This is amazing. This is your miracle baby,” she said.

She and her 61-year-old husband Tony call their bundle of joy a miracle because it wasn’t easy for them to become parents.

In their 13 years of marriage, conceiving naturally never worked.

“After you get to like nine years, 10 years, 11 years, and you never even been pregnant then you start going ‘something might be up here,'” she said.

Trying fertility never crossed their mind.

“I’m 50. My husband 61. That’s not just something we grew up thinking was a thing,” she said.

Three years ago, Susie considered it after an annual exam with a new OBGYN at Cone Health.

“At the end of the appointment…she said ‘do you have any concerns, questions, anything you want to talk about?’ Truthfully if she didn’t ask that question, Lily probably wouldn’t be here,” Susie said.

She made an appointment with a fertility specialist. She learned she had fibroids and needed surgery.

In 2019, a doctor removed them, and Susie started several rounds of IVF.

“It didn’t take, so it was very disappointing. Recouped from that and geared up to do second embryo transplant then COVID hit, and everything went on hold for a year,” she said.

Last year, the Troxlers gave pregnancy one last try using their last viable frozen embryo.

This time it took, and Susie became pregnant. On Sept. 29, baby Lily entered the world.

“Sleep deprived and absolutely worth it. It’s beyond worth it. It’s still surreal. I don’t even have words,” Susie said. “I have some nice Thanksgiving in my youth. They pale in comparison to this Thanksgiving, this little lady. I still look at her…like this amazing little kid.”

Baby Lily will be two months old on Monday November 29th.

The Troxlers have her in quarantine to make sure she stays healthy and safe as she builds her immunity up.

Next month, Susie plans to make baby Lily’s debut to the family.