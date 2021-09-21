Minnesota Timberwolves sign UNCG basketball alum Isaiah Miller

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former UNCG basketball superstar is heading to the NBA.

The Timberwolves announced that they signed Miller this week. He signed a free-agent contract in late July. They did not release the details of the contract.

Miller graduated in ’21 after UNCG’s basketball won their conference regular-season and tournament titles in the 2021 season. Miller famously brought them the victory in the SoCon tournament match against Mercer, scoring 25 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and six assists.

Miller, 22, played in all five games for the 2021 Timberwolves Summer League team, averaging 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals in 16.2 minutes per game. Miller averaged 14.9 points on 47.4% shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game during his four-year career at UNC Greensboro. In Miller’s final season with the Spartans, he was named SoCon Player of the Year and SoCon Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the only men’s basketball player in SoCon history to be named both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons. The Newark, N.J. native ranks second in school history with 314 steals and third in scoring with 1,965 points. From the Minnesota Timberwolves release

The UNCG community has come out in support of Miller’s success.

Congratulations and good luck to Isaiah!