SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Surry County Animal Control is celebrating a win and using it to remind pet owners to microchip their furry friends!

Catdog was found wandering in Mount Airy on Halloween. She wasn’t trick-or-treating, though, she was a little lost! She had a microchip, but it wasn’t registered with a name. However, Surry County officials were able to find out what veterinarian put the microchip in!

That vet’s office, located in Florida, was able to give them the owner’s correct contact information! Turns out, Catdog and her owner had moved to Cana, Virginia (about eight miles away from Mount Airy) from Florida recently and she’d been missing since May!

“Catdog’s owner was ecstatic to find out we had located his girl and came right to the office to claim her,” they wrote on Facebook.

Catdog is going to be an indoor kitty, and maybe get to watch a little less Nickolodeon going forward.

The folks at Surry County Animal Control wanted to use Catdog’s success story as a reminder to pet owners to get their pals microchipped and keep those chips up-to-date with your contact information!