Michelle Kennedy resigns from Greensboro City Council

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Michelle Kennedy resigned from the Greensboro City Council, effective immediately, during Tuesday’s meeting.

Kennedy was elected as an At-Large Council representative in 2017. Her term was set to expire in 2022.

The City Council will discuss Kennedy’s replacement to serve out the remainder of the term at an upcoming meeting, according to a news release.

The City Council primary election is scheduled to take place on March 8, 2022, followed by the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.